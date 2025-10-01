Open gardens, recipes and the Great British Garden Party fundraiser

Llysdinam, Newbridge-on-Wye

It’s been a bumper year for garden produce in most parts of the country.

While there’s nothing better than enjoying a fresh tomato or raspberry straight from the plant, it’s great to preserve produce in compotes, jams, jellies and chutneys or to bake them into delicious cakes or soups.

Explore the National Garden Scheme’s recipes for some simply scrumptious ideas at ngs.org.uk/discover-more/recipe.

If you have a recipe you’d like to share, send it with photos to stories@ngs.org.uk

Try a recipe when gathering friends and neighbours and join the scheme’s annual fundraiser – the Great British Garden Party.

Coffee morning or afternoon tea, book swap or cake sale – choose the event that works for you. Sign up to receive your FREE fundraising pack.

Every pound raised will make a difference to vital nursing and health charities; charities that so many of us, our family and friends rely on in times of need ngs.org.uk/gardenparty

The National Garden Scheme 2026 Community Garden Grants are now open – generously supported by the Julia Rausing Trust – you can apply until noon Monday, October 20 2025 for funding to support your project see ngs.org.uk/who-we-are/community-garden-grants

Charities supported by the National Garden Scheme include Macmillan, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, The Queen’s Institute of Community Nursing, Parkinsons UK, and the Carers Trust.

You can discover more about the National Garden Scheme and the charities we support at ngs.org.uk

Gardens currently open by arrangement are: Llysdinam, Newbridge-on-Wye: Llysdinam Gardens are among the loveliest in mid Wales, covering some six acres, they command sweeping views down the Wye Valley. Adults £5, until 16 December

The Old Pottery, Llansantffraid: The garden has developed over the last few years. Plants abound with colour during most seasons. Perennials, flowering shrubs and much more. (12-20) Adults £6, until October

Plas Dinam, Llandinam: 12 acres of parkland, gardens, lawns and woodland set below rolling hills with spectacular views across the Severn Valley. (15+) Adults £5.50, until 27 November







