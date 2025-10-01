Fizz at the Bowling Club

Kaleb Cooper with Fizz during his show

Fizz checking out his article in Take a Break magazine

Fizz's two awards

Fizz, who is also affectionately known as the "assistant director" at a local theatre company due to his dedicated rehearsal attendance, beat thousands of felines by taking first place in the awards run by charity Cats Protection.

Having already gained celebrity status in Llandrindod Wells, Fizz has more than 2,300 online followers snapping him out wandering, whether that's halting the British Bowling Championships or crashing someone's wedding day.

He’s made it onto the pages of national magazine Take a Break, gatecrashed birthday parties, shared a stage with a tv star and was sitting at Tesco’s customer services desk when his owner went in.

Fizz's owner, Briony Loder, 59, said his adventures have "connected the town together" and thanked everyone for loving her "very unique" cat.

"Fizz Wanderer, as he's affectionately known by the whole town, is a sassy little cat with so much personality," said Briony.

Anonymously nominated for the award by one of his fans, Fizz was just seven months old when he started networking around town, Briony said, which initially would send her into "meltdowns" of worry about his whereabouts.

She initially put out a plea to the town's local Facebook page when Fizz went missing overnight, in the hope people would let her know if they spotted him, so she could bring him home.

But before she knew it, Fizz was being spotted in the bank, bingo, job centre, school, library, supermarket, post office, bowls clubs and theatre.

The postman will drop Fizz home along with her post, Briony said, and she too considers herself a "mum taxi" as she often collects Fizz from her travels.

As well as celebrating the Cat of the Year award, Fizz also scooped first prize for "most connected cat" by a panel of celebrity judges, winning a trophy and prize package, including a £200 pet store voucher.

Fizz received recognition for the "joy he has brought to the whole community" and how his love for adventure has brought people together far and wide.

Briony said there have been "several big moments" that stand out among his adventures, one of which being when Fizz strutted on stage at the local theatre when Kaleb Cooper from Clarkson's Farm was mid-performance.

She said she now only gets to see Fizz for about 15 minutes each day for a feed and some cuddles, but she has learned to take his wandering ways "with a pinch of salt".

"I love him to bits but fully acknowledge that he's not just my cat… he's the town cat," she said.

"I'm so proud of the way he embraces life to the full and how he makes such a difference to people's lives.

"People always have a smile on their face when they talk to me about Fizz."

Jeff Knott, from Cats Protection, said: "The standard this year was exceptionally high, but Fizz's love of adventure and numerous escapades have won us over.

"In a digital age, when communities can feel so fragmented, it's heart-warming to see how the simple, reassuring presence of a cat can bring so much love and joy."