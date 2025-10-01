Elan Valley announces return of popular Christmas events this December

Elan Valley is preparing to welcome the festive season with a series of much-loved Christmas events returning this December, promising a touch of magic for families across Mid Wales.

From the twinkle of fairy lights to the excitement of meeting Father Christmas himself, Elan Valley visitor centre will once again transform into a winter haven for all ages.

The celebrations begin on Sunday, November 30 with the annual Christmas Lights Switch-On, a heart-warming community gathering that marks the official start of the festive season. Father Christmas will make a grand entrance at 5pm, before leading the countdown to the light switch on at 5.30pm.

Throughout December, Father Christmas will be setting up his Winter Woodland Grotto at the visitor centre, welcoming children into a cosy festive retreat.

Young visitors will have the chance to meet the man in red, share their Christmas wishes, and receive a special gift and photo to remember the day.

With festive crafts, reindeer food-making, and sweet treats like hot chocolate and gingerbread, the grotto offers a memorable experience for families.

Sessions run on selected dates from December 6 to 22, priced at £15 per child. You can book your spot here: https://elan-valley.co.uk/events/winter-woodland-grotto/

For a cosy and cheerful start to the day, Breakfast with Father Christmas will be held on December 23 and 24 in the Café.

Children and adults alike can enjoy a hearty breakfast while chatting with Father Christmas and his elves, with gifts for the little ones and plenty of time afterwards to explore the nearby adventure playground or take a winter walk through the woods.

Tickets are £9.95 for children and £13.95 for adults. You can view the menu and book your spot here: https://elan-valley.co.uk/events/breakfast-with-father-christmas/

These events are not only a celebration of the season but a reflection of Elan Valley’s commitment to creating meaningful experiences rooted in community and nature. With last year’s festivities warmly received, this December’s events offer opportunities for families to make lasting memories.

Elan Valley is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, featuring a series of reservoirs, dams, and Victorian architecture. The area offers a range of outdoor activities, including walking and cycling, making it a year-round destination for nature lovers. This Christmas, visitors can combine their festive celebrations with exploring the beautiful countryside, enjoying the peace and tranquillity that Elan Valley has to offer.

The visitor centre is open from Monday to Sunday from 10am until 4pm