This year’s spectacular Christmas lights switch-on event will be held on Wednesday, November 26, starting at 6pm, the town council has been told.

The popular extravaganza will start a very exciting few days for the town as it will also host its annual food and drink festival, just a few days later on Saturday, November 29.

Councillor Richard Banks said he has spoken to the lighting technicians and they are available to put up the lights in readiness for the event.

But he said he does not have the full details of the surprises and activities planned yet but they are being worked on and will be revealed soon.

Councillor Banks said last year the town council had a maximum budget of £4,000 for the light switch-on event and just under £3,500 was spent last year.

Members agreed to delegate budget authority to the clerk Ms Liz Kelso in conjunction with the Chair of the Finance, Personnel and General Purposes Committee for expenditure on the event upto a maximum of £4,000.

Councillors noted the report.