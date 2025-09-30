Ron Skilton Memorial Half Marathon returns this October as registrations open

First held in 2006, the race was created in memory of Ron Skilton, former treasurer of Green Events and a keen runner, who died in 2005 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Profits from the event continue to support MNDA in Wales.

In addition to the half marathon, a 12km route introduced in 2024 will again be on offer. Both courses are largely off-road and all-terrain, with elevations of around 2,500ft for the half marathon and 1,500ft for the 12km.

The event is open to runners aged 16 and over. Previous participants have described it as “tough but fun,” offering a rewarding challenge for all abilities.

Entry is £15 online until October 12, or £17 on the day. The fee includes a finisher’s medal and post-race refreshments.

Registration is open now via: www.green-events.co.uk

