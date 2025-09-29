An evening of live popular music will take place at a Llandrindod Wells venue

Vocal entertainer Aaron Cook will be performing at the Royal British Legion on Tremont Road, Llandrindod Wells on Saturday, October 18 from 8.30pm until late.

Aaron has appeared at the legion before and organisers are delighted to welcome the talented singer back.

He sings songs from the 1950’s up to the present day.

Tickets are £6 and to book a ticket contact the legion by calling 01597 822558 or email rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page.