Blood Bikes and Llandrindod Leg Club Benefit From Llanddewi Tractor Run

This year the organising committee had decided to support two local charities of Blood Bikes Wales and the Llandrindod Leg Club.

Barry Bevan presented Steve Bufton of Blood Bikes Wales with a cheque for £200. While Dot Bevan presented Dennis Davies on behalf of the Llandrindod Leg Club a cheque for £170 watched by Jane Bevan and Joan Davies.

The run started from the village hall on August 17 and had a record entry of tractors and 4x4s.

To celebrate the organisers had collected photos and newspaper cuttings of the previous runs to show the history of the 25 runs.

They firstly, thanked the Pugh Family for the use of their farmyard and fields to start the early runs from before moving to the village hall.

Secondly, big thanks to Joan Davies and Dot Bevan for supplying and serving a hot brew, biscuits and homemade Welsh cakes.

And also more recently, Anne Bates for her promotion of the run and photographs but more importantly thanks to all of the participants over the years for helping raise over £5000 for local charities.

The route was plotted by Stuart Ross and Barry Bevan and toured the communities of Heartease, Rock Pitch, Fron before turning for Abbey Cwm-Hir, up the Clwyedog valley stopping for lunch on Cwmfaerdy Hill, onto Giants Grave, Camdwr hill back to Heartease to retracing their steps to Llanddewi.

Everyone had arrived back by 4pm and a good day was enjoyed by all and with no breakdowns!