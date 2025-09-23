Llandrindod Wells theatre brings classic tale "The Railway Children" to life

The Railway Children. Image by The Albert Hall

E. Nesbit’s “The Railway Children” takes the stage this October in a heart-warming amateur production.

AH Players are thrilled to present The Railway Children, a stage adaptation of E. Nesbit’s cherished novel, written by Mike Kenny.

This amateur production will be performed at The Albert Hall on October 3, 4, and 5 2025.

Originally staged at the National Railway Museum in York in 2008 and later at Waterloo Station, Kenny’s adaptation captures the emotional journey of a prosperous Edwardian family whose lives are upended when they relocate to the countryside near a railway station.

The story follows three children as they navigate change, mystery, and resilience in the face of adversity.

“The Railway Children is more than a story! It’s a celebration of hope, family, and the power of kindness,” said a spokesperson for AH Players.

“We can’t wait to share it with our community in the beautiful setting of The Albert Hall.”

All proceeds from the performances will go directly toward the upkeep of The Albert Hall, supporting the preservation of this historic venue and its continued role in the local arts community.

Performances take place at 7pm on Friday, October 3 and Saturday, October 4, and 2.30pm on Sunday, October 5.

Tickets are £8 for adults and £4 for under 16’s

Reserve your seats online at thealberthall.co.uk/whats-on/2025/the-railway-children or call the box office on 0300 102 4255