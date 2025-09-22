October will kick off on Wednesday, October 1 with the Sunflower Social at Places of Welcome from 10am until 12.30pm.

It is a hidden disabilities support group and network, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the first Wednesday of the month during our regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. Admission is free.

A barn dance with Join the Dots ceilidh band will take place on Saturday, October 4 with a bar and food from 6pm and dancing from 7pm. Food will be available from Street Food Collective. Tickets are £8 for adults, £5 under 16s. See the website for tickets and more information.

Dementia Matters at Places of Welcome will be held on Wednesday, October 8 from 10am until 12.30pm.

It is a support group and network for people affected by dementia, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the second Wednesday of the month during our regular Places of Welcome opening hours. It is free.

Pomona Panorama: An Apple Celebration, inspired by The Big Draw will be held on Saturday, October 11 from 11am until 3pm.

Sketch an apple-themed still-life, add apples to the pomona panorama frieze, and other arty apple activities plus there will be community apple pressing in The Oxford’s courtyard with Kington Local Environment and Energy Network. Bring washed apples and clean containers and press your own juice using KLEEN's kit! Help others and taste the difference! Free.

A Diwali decoration bunting workshop will take place on Sunday, October 19 from 12pm until 4pm.

Inspired by The Big Draw, help the organisers make and decorate new bunting for the barn. The bar will be open and food will be available from Lockdown Dhaba. Free to attend

The Creative Workshop on Sunday, October 26 from 2pm until 4pm will feature this month’s activity – beginner’s crochet!

Payment is by donation with a suggested £5. The Live 100 Club draw will take place at 3pm, and the bar and cafe will be open from 12pm until 4pm.

Halloween at the Oxford Arms on Friday, October 31 from 5pm will round off this month’s activities.

There will be activities for kids, fancy dress competitions for kids and adults, and spooky food will be available and the bar will be open. See the website for more information. Free to attend

Regular opening hours include Places of Welcome at The Oxford Arms, every Wednesday morning in October from 10am until 12.30pm, Sunday bar and café opening from 12pm until 4pm.

Please check our website for Sunday closures

For details for all events visit the website openarmskington.co.uk, telephone: 07301081444, or email info@openarmskington.co.uk.

For updates on all the events, follow them on Instagram or Facebook @OpenArmsKington, or subscribe to their newsletter