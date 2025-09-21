Members of the Powys Radnor Women's Institute Federation enjoyed a taster evening of whist
A very enjoyable taster evening of Whist was organised for members of the Women’s Institutes held at Llanyre Village Hall
Published
Members from the various institutes across Powys Radnor learned the basics of playing partner whist, enjoying a fun evening and partaking of a lovely buffet supper laid on by their own catering team of Ann and Karen.
The winning pair with the highest scores Kathy Armitage of Tremont and Karen Latham of Howey were presented with bars of chocolate together with thank you chocolate to Alison Gelder and Shirley Evans for assisting in helping the tables of play.
For further information on the WI please contact secretary Louise Home at prfwi.secretary@gmail.com