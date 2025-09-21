What makes a great dad? Martin thinks he knows.

Martin Decker is a hapless comedy character on a mission to explain fatherhood, armed with a projector, a few dodgy Harrison Ford impressions, some surprise on-screen guests, and a lot to prove. But as he channels his heroes, from Darth Vader to Indiana Jones, real life has other plans.

Blending film nostalgia with the chaos of everyday parenting, DAD is a funny, heartfelt, and fiercely honest one-man show for anyone who’s ever wondered what it really takes to be a good dad. Or at least to try.

The 14+ rated show will be performed at the Wyeside Arts Centre in Builth Wells on Friday, October 10 at 7.30pm.

The show contains themes of alcoholism, domestic abuse and death

Tickets are £13 in advance or £15 on the night and all tickets are subject to a 50p admin fee.

For more information visit www.wyeside.co.uk/ and to book tickets visit

/wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873672481