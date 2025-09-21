A whist drive to raise money for a women’s group will be held near Presteigne

The popular event will take place at Walton Village Hall on Wednesday, September 24 at 7.30pm.

A whist drive is a social event where participants play multiple rounds of the trick-taking card game whist at different tables, often rotating partners after each round to play against new opponents.

It's a popular and sociable card game that emphasizes community spirit and friendly competition.

The whist drive is an annual event and it will raise money for Old Radnor Women’s Institute.

Everyone is welcome to attend.