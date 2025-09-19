Newly named Rhayader Tourism Partnership launches with new chair

The organisation has also welcomed two new board members to strengthen the town’s visitor economy and community engagement. The town is branded as the Outdoors Capital of Wales.

Rhys Thomas takes over as chair from Bill Stow, who will continue to serve the organisation as a director.

Rhys co-owns Mid Wales Holiday Lets and is a member of Rhayader Town Council, serving as a portfolio holder for tourism and economic regeneration.

The partnership has added the expertise of Sam Lunn of Narrative Coffee Shop and Mike Booth, Elan Valley attractions manager for Dŵr Cymru, to its board.

Rhys said: “I want to thank Bill who has done a fantastic job as chair and I am delighted that he will continue as a director. I would also like to thank members who have stepped down, including Rosemary Stow and Bridget Royce, and to warmly welcome Sam and Mike.

“As chair, I am keen to get more local businesses engaged with what we do, not necessarily by sitting in meetings, but by becoming members, advertising on rhayader.co.uk and having their voices heard.

“Renaming the organisation to Rhayader Tourism Partnership is a first step in allowing businesses to understand what we do. Rhayader relies on tourism and many businesses in the town do, too.

“As we welcome more people to the Outdoors Capital of Wales, we must address the town’s infrastructure and capabilities. We’ll be reviewing our strategic aims to ensure they align with our community’s goals and values.”

The partnership will be hosting a business networking evening at Community Arts Rhayader And District in Rhayader (CARAD) on Monday, September 29 at 7pm.

All local businesses are invited to share ideas, connect with peers and help shape the next phase of the community’s tourism journey. Businesses planning to attend are asked to email rhys@rhayader.gov.wales .

The partnership brings together businesses, community voices and strategic partners to champion sustainable tourism and economic vitality in Rhayader, branded the Outdoors Capital of Wales.

The organisation works to amplify the town’s profile, support local enterprise and ensure tourism growth benefits residents and visitors alike.