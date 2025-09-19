The Chase is an annual 11k race that offers a unique experience.

The route starts at Huntington Village Hall and goes through Gipsy Lane, Hergest Ridge, Gladestry, and Stone House Bank before returning to the Village Hall.

Since 2008, the event has grown every year, attracting a wonderful mix of walkers, runners, bikers, and horse riders. Everyone gets to enjoy the beautiful countryside and breath-taking views from Hergest Ridge, making it a truly special experience for all involved.

The success of the event truly depends on the wonderful support from the village and the volunteers. They do a fantastic job marshalling, registering participants, providing lively music, logging finishers, and most importantly, setting out delicious soup and sandwiches outside the cosy Swan Inn, the local pub.

To add even more fun, participants are encouraged to wear fancy dress, and there are exciting prizes to end the day, making it a memorable occasion for everyone.

Local charities have benefited from everyone’s generosity—whether you’ve participated or offered support, your kindness makes a difference.

On the starting line at a previous Huntington Chase. This year's event will take place on Saturday, September 27

This year the main charity benefiting is The Little Princess Trust, which supports children fighting cancer. The year 2025 is significant as it marks the 20th anniversary of The Little Princess Trust. To celebrate this meaningful milestone, they are reflecting on their incredible journey, showcasing the impact they’ve made and the many inspiring individuals whose lives have been touched by their work.

The event kicks off at Huntington Village Hall, Huntington, Kington HR5 3PA The event starts at noon.

Please be aware that spots are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve your place, complete the form at www.huntingtonchurch.co.uk/chase-2024 as soon as possible.

For more information please contact peterbkelly643@hotmail.com