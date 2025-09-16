Alison has recently retired and brings a wealth of hands-on experience, having designed and developed her garden in Cwmdu with her husband Dr Douglas Paton.

The garden has been developed from scratch. Originally barren farmland, the inspiring space has been opened for the past two years under the National Garden Scheme.

With a deep appreciation for gardens and community, Alison is now focused on building the team across South Powys, with the aim of encouraging and supporting existing garden owners and discovering exciting new gardens to join the scheme, helping to grow and strengthen the National Garden Scheme presence in the county.

With a particular focus on the centenary celebrations in 2027, Alison and Gail Jones, South Powys publicity officer, aim to promote and increase National Garden Scheme activities in the county.

South Powys has so far raised almost £15,000 and welcomed over 1900 visitors; together with North Powys they’ve raised £48,000 and fed and watered over 6,000 visitors!

Organisers thank the fabulous garden owners that create such special gardens for everyone to visit.

Also to all the lovely people who come along to the open gardens.

Anyone who would like to volunteer should contact either Susan Paynton on 01686 650531or at susan.paynton@ngs.org.uk or alison.kemp@ngs.org.uk

Applications to the NGS Community Garden Grants 2026, generously supported by the Julia Rausing Trust can now be made, closing date Monday, October 20.

In 2024 Cultivate Community Garden in Newtown, a thriving two-acre garden started in 2012 and run by local food hub, were awarded a National Garden Scheme Community Garden Grant of £4,855 to create new pathways, seating areas, fencing and gates.

Cultivate is a cooperative which is dedicated to supporting a resilient local food system: passionate about people and plants, growing and gathering, cooking and community.

Recently Susan Paynton, County Organiser for North Powys, presented an NGS Community Gardens plaque to Richard Edwards, Senior Manager, and Mary Cosnett, Projects Manager.

Cultivate managers and volunteers thanked the NGS saying; “Your generous grant has truly transformed our garden. It has enabled us to open up the space, create a welcoming entrance, and develop a community picnic area and pathways. These improvements are helping us make the garden more accessible, inviting and enjoyable for everyone.”



