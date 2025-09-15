Kington Show, the largest one-day agricultural show in the county, took place on Saturday and was a great day out for the whole family.

As well as the popular agricultural competitions and displays the show also included plenty of heart-stopping moments thanks to Bolddog FMX motorcycle stunt team and the parachute display team.

There was the usual horse, cattle and sheep classes at the usual site at The Ovals Farm, Kington.

The Wye Valley Axemen with members from Rhayader, Llanidloes and Newtown areas, put on displays throughout the day demonstrating speed and skill against each other with a lively commentary.

Parkour/Freerunning is all about getting from A to B in the fastest way possible demonstrating strength, precision and co-ordination as they flipped and leapped across any obstacles in their path.

Visitors were able to have a go on a 7.3 metre climbing wall

The main ring also had the ever popular grand parade of livestock, the interhunt challenge and a magnificent procession of vintage vehicles.

Elsewhere on the showground there was entertainment from the Ferret World Roadshow, the Bill Bailey Band, and much more!

In the evening, Radnor YFC hosted the ever popular after-show dance and there were over 150 trade stands, including a food and craft marquee, an open dog show, a fun dog show, horticultural classes, shearing and YFC competitions.

Kington Show secretary Wendy Smith said: “This year’s Kington Show was a great success. The weather didn’t impact on any of the events planned during the day and it was great to see so many people enjoying themselves competing in the usual horse and livestock competitions.

“The overall show champion was Mojo Vine (Limousin), exhibited by A Jones, Ledbury.

“Elsewhere on the showground there was plenty of action to see in the shearing and horticultural marquees. We also had a fantastic display of vintage vehicles as well as the ever popular dog show.

“The Bolddog FMX motor bike team performed breath taking stunts in the main ring and there were plenty of activities around the show ground to keep our younger visitors entertained.

“Mid-afternoon we were delighted to see the Parachute display team fly over the showground and four of the team landed effortlessly into the main ring trailing their flags and red smoke!

“The feedback from visitors, exhibitors and traders has been tremendous and thanks must go to all the organisers, stewards and volunteers for making this one of the best Kington Shows ever!”

Phillip and Jackie Whittall of Eardisley and District Royal British Legion were at the show raising money and awareness with their Crock Smash. Image by Andy Compton

Six year-old Nancy Price of Fairview Valley, Church Stretton took part in the Young Handlers Under 10’s competition at Kington Show with Maggie the Valais Blacknose sheep, who is six months old. Image by Andy Compton

Matthew Gray from Buckenhill, Bromyard with Glenvale 1 Kenny, who is 11 months old and won best reserve male and best poll Hereford at the show. Image by Andy Compton

Bob North of Wye Valley Bee Keepers, with some of the honey they produce at their aviaries. Established in 1978 they encourage, improve and enhance bee keeping in the area by running a course during May each year. Image by Andy Compton

Competitors in the sheep shearing intermediate semi-finals at Kington Show included Tom Evans from Llandrindod Wells and Sion Pearson of Machynlleth. Image by Andy Compton

Kington Golf Club members Jane Cowles, Lizzie Bowen, Niki Scott and Liz Venables were at the show selling the 2026 centenary calendar and promoting the club. The calendar is available in local shops. Image by Andy Compton

The Chairman of Kington Show, Alex Ross on the edge of the main ring. Alex is in the first year of his three year term. Image by Andy Compton

The team from the Bolddog FMX motorbike team entertained the crowds at Kington Show on Saturday. Image by Andy Compton

Award-winning Highland cattle of all shapes and sizes in the ring at Kington Show. Image by Andy Compton

One of the Bolddog FMX team flying through the air during one of the spectacular stunts. Image by Andy Compton

The grand parade of livestock thrilled the crowds before Mojo Vine (Limousin), exhibited by A Jones, Ledbury was selected as the show champion. Image by Andy Compton

Safely coming down to land in the main ring was one member of the Parachute Display team, who thrilled the crowds on Saturday. Image by Andy Compton

A magnificent procession of vintage vehicles took place in the main ring with a range of vehicles such as tractors, vintage cars, Landrovers etc. Image by Andy Compton

So many talented animals at Kington Show including this dog who looks as though he was driving the vehicle and he certainly enjoyed his ride around the main ring. Image by Andy Compton

Robert (Bob) Lewis of Craven Arms with some of the prize winning flowers he produced and entered into Kington Show’s competitions. Bob grows vegetables and flowers at his home and he has entered the show since the 1970’s. He was previously a head shepherd with Clun Forest Sheep and then became a market trader for 40 years. Image by Andy Compton

Like father like son – nine year-old Wilfred Marshall won first prize for his mini quiche in the children’s classes at the show while dad Jake, also won with his quiche. The pie making pair are from Winforton. Image by Andy Compton

A beautiful basket of fruit and vegetables in the produce section at Kington Show. Image by Andy Compton

Some of the largest onions on show in the horticultural tent at the show. Image by Andy Compton