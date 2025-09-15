Kington Show, the largest one-day agricultural show in the county, took place on Saturday and was a great day out for the whole family.
As well as the popular agricultural competitions and displays the show also included plenty of heart-stopping moments thanks to Bolddog FMX motorcycle stunt team and the parachute display team.
There was the usual horse, cattle and sheep classes at the usual site at The Ovals Farm, Kington.
The Wye Valley Axemen with members from Rhayader, Llanidloes and Newtown areas, put on displays throughout the day demonstrating speed and skill against each other with a lively commentary.
Parkour/Freerunning is all about getting from A to B in the fastest way possible demonstrating strength, precision and co-ordination as they flipped and leapped across any obstacles in their path.
Visitors were able to have a go on a 7.3 metre climbing wall
The main ring also had the ever popular grand parade of livestock, the interhunt challenge and a magnificent procession of vintage vehicles.
Elsewhere on the showground there was entertainment from the Ferret World Roadshow, the Bill Bailey Band, and much more!
In the evening, Radnor YFC hosted the ever popular after-show dance and there were over 150 trade stands, including a food and craft marquee, an open dog show, a fun dog show, horticultural classes, shearing and YFC competitions.
Kington Show secretary Wendy Smith said: “This year’s Kington Show was a great success. The weather didn’t impact on any of the events planned during the day and it was great to see so many people enjoying themselves competing in the usual horse and livestock competitions.
“The overall show champion was Mojo Vine (Limousin), exhibited by A Jones, Ledbury.
“Elsewhere on the showground there was plenty of action to see in the shearing and horticultural marquees. We also had a fantastic display of vintage vehicles as well as the ever popular dog show.
“The Bolddog FMX motor bike team performed breath taking stunts in the main ring and there were plenty of activities around the show ground to keep our younger visitors entertained.
“Mid-afternoon we were delighted to see the Parachute display team fly over the showground and four of the team landed effortlessly into the main ring trailing their flags and red smoke!
“The feedback from visitors, exhibitors and traders has been tremendous and thanks must go to all the organisers, stewards and volunteers for making this one of the best Kington Shows ever!”