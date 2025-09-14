Kathy Biggs will present ‘Attention All Shipping’ at the Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Sunday, October 5 at 3.30pm, with doors open at 3pm.

Kathy is originally from Yorkshire, where she trained to be a nurse.

She took a summer job in Mid Wales in 1985 and never left.

After she and her husband bought a derelict cottage, they lived 'off grid' for 14 years. During this time, she started a family, trained to be a homeopath and took up Samba drumming.

Kathy has lived at her current location for the last 23 years, working and raising her family.

After being made redundant in 2017, she completed several Creative Writing courses through Aberystwyth University and discovered a passion for writing.

Her latest novel Attention All Shipping is a sweeping family drama, set against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean. Her two previous novels, The Luck and Scrap, were published by Honno Press.

Tickets are £8 and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/662107