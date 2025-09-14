In the early 1960s, 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music.

Forming his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement, making a controversial choice that reverberates worldwide.

The 15 rated biopic, drama and music film will be shown at Brilley Village Hall near Kington on October 2 2025 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 and they are available by calling 01544 327227 or by visiting www.pay-brilley.co.uk