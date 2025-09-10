Over £550,000 full grant funding has been received to build the new, long-awaited Llandrindod Wells Skatepark on Princes Avenue.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council announced the fantastic news on Tuesday and said they hope the skatepark will be the biggest and best in the area

The Skatepark Committee was formed some time ago to work on plans for a new Skatepark for the town and for it to be the biggest and best one in the area.

The Committee was made up of Town Council members, former Dod Town Extreme representatives and representatives from Llandrindods’ Ready to Roll. County Councillor Pete Roberts was also a member in the early days.

In order to obtain the significant funding for this project lots of work was carried out by the Town Clerk Jane Johnston with the support of Resources for Change who put together concise and competitive bids to three funding sources.

Unfortunately, the Community Ownership fund was ceased without warning prior to the General Election which left the Council with a dilemma and a significant funding gap.

The council and committee are delighted to say that we have now obtained funding from the National Lottery People and Places Fund and the Transforming Towns Mid Wales Fund totalling over £550,000.

The Town Council has ring-fenced monies within its budget for the past three years to commit to this project.

Ms Johnston said: “Our thanks go to the National Lottery and Powys County Council Regeneration Department and officers for their support with these applications and for enabling the Town Council vision to become a reality.”

It is envisaged that the construction and development will start in early Spring 2026 due appropriate weather conditions being required with a concrete structure.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor and Chairman Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said; “It has been a long time coming but the Llandrindod Well Skate Park is going to happen. I'm looking forward to the work starting and when it's completed I believe it will be one of the best in Wales and a great benefit to the town for residents and visitors alike.”

The town council secured about half of the money in February and have worked hard to obtain more grants since to fully fund the project

Planning permission for a replacement skate park was approved just before Christmas, after three years of determined work.

The reinforced concrete park will replace the current old steel and timber half pipe facility on Princes Avenue, which was installed in the early 2000’s and is a well-used facility.

The current park has had multiple repairs throughout the years and is now nearing the end of its life. Its design is also outdated and does not fit for the modern style of skateboarding, scootering, rollerblading and BMXing.

The new skatepark has been designed to have a range of low to high-level ramps to aid in incremental skill progression, along with a wide range of obstacle styles from street/plaza and a variety of transitions.

So, all riding disciplines are accounted for and everyone can enjoy the skatepark no matter what they like to ride or their skill level.

The modern skatepark will provide a safe environment for skateboards, BMX, wheelchairs, scooters and other wheeled sports users, apositive, diversionary activity for young people, reducing their likelihood of engaging in negative behaviour, opportunity for progression within the varied associated activities, a picturesque design and construction, sympathetic to the surrounding landscape.

The hardstanding area of the new skatepark will be approximately 817m2 and has been designed to accommodate approximately eight to 10 users moving simultaneously throughout the skatepark.

However, the scheme has also been designed to accommodate many more users present within the space - with a ‘taking turns’ approach.

Research showed the need for a new skatepark as young people have no dedicated facility to allow them to use their skateboards, wheelchairs, scooters, skates or BMX bikes safely and appropriately.

The local community was then consulted to discover what type and style of facility they would like.

Professional skatepark and public space design and construction company - CANVAS Spaces Limited, was appointed and a design development period then took place with members of the local community and Llandrindod Wells Town Council.