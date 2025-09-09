It may be autumn but there are still open gardens in Powys to visit

Cwm Sidwell, Kerry

There’s still time to visit The Hymns which is hosting the work of Radnorshire Artists as part of Herefordshire Art Week and will open 11am to 5pm daily to Sunday, September 14.

A proportion of the accompanying art event proceeds will be donated to the National Garden Scheme as well.

The jubilee orchard, tree plantings and honeysuckle and Rosa Rugosa filled hedgerows planted in recent years are maturing nicely; The Hymns, Walton, Presteigne LD8 2RA. It is also open by arrangement until end of September.

This is where you book the time and date with the garden owner via findagarden.ngs.org.uk

Others open until the end of September include Cwm Sidwell, Kerry. It is a cottage garden with lovely views brought back from the wilderness over the last couple of years, Eve’s Garden, Llansantffraid which is a vibrant garden made in memory of the owner’s wife.

Groups of 5+ can also arrange to visit Garregllwyd, Rhayader. It is a three acre landscaped garden at 1000 feet with stunning panoramic views of mid Wales.

Groups of 5+ can also visit Ponthafren, Newtown – it is a registered charity with sensory garden with long grasses, herbs, scented plants and shrubs, quirky objects. There is also a productive vegetable plot.

For groups of between five and 20, organise a trip to The Old Pottery, Llansantffraid, which is open until the end of October. The garden has developed over the last few years. Plants abound with colour during most seasons. There are also perennials, flowering shrubs and much more.