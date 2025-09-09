The festival which runs from September 18 to 21 also promises the great company of fellow walks all setting out on adventures together.

Kington sits on the border between the green and pleasant land of Herefordshire, famous for apples, beef and beer, and the wild and beautiful uplands of Wales.

It is a perfect base for anyone interested in walking from strenuous hill walking to leisurely strolls along gentle river valleys.

Seven of the planned walks have already sold out but there are still plenty to choose from as well as some great events for when the walking is done!

On Thursday, September 18 A Climb to a Spectacular View will take place, starting at 10am.

It will cover four miles with an 800ft ascent and is graded as energetic. Led by Lis Darwin it is a circular walk up to and around Bradnor Hill, circuiting the highest golf course in England which affords magnificent 360 degree views over Herefordshire and Wales. It is one of the Six Great Walks Around Kington and it costs £5.

The Heart of Wales trainline - Knucklas to Bucknell takes place on Friday, September 19 and covers 13 miles

Friday: The Wildlife of Hergest Croft Gardens takes place on Friday, September 19 and is a three hour, three mile moderate walk. Starting at 8am and led by Kirstie Legge it includes a quiet walk through the gardens and Park Wood before they open to the public.

Walkers will be looking for the wild birds, insects and mammals that thrive here; finding out why diﬀerent species favour diﬀerent locations around the Gardens and Park Wood; learning how to photograph birds, bees or butterflies and how to identify the wildlife found.

The cost is £5 plus the £9 garden fee.

Also on Friday, the Heart of Wales trainline - Knucklas to Bucknell takes place at 9.50am and covers 13 miles and eight hours and is classed as strenuous.

The walk will pass the famous Knucklas Viaduct before climbing to the Knucklas Castle earthworks with views down the Teme Valley.

Descending into the valley and crossing the Teme at Lloyney we then steadily climb via fields and woodland and the Jack Mytton Way to meet the Offa’s Dyke path.

It ends with a descent through Bucknell Wood and the Bucknell village back to the minibus and our return to Kington.

The cost is £11 including a minibus but not including the train fare.

Ancient Paths Modern Wisdom starts at 10.15am on Friday and is a four mile walk led by Canon Dr Sally Welch, taking about two and a half hours.

This circular walk centres around the hidden church of St Thomas a Becket, Huntington. Nestled at the foot of Hergest Ridge, its ancient stones are an appropriate starting point for learning about the ancient tradition of pilgrimage. As the route moves deep into rural Herefordshire the history and impact of pilgrimage on the people and places of England and Wales will be explored as well as the spiritual and social benefits of contemporary practice.

The walk is followed by a two course lunch in the grounds of Huntington Court and the cost is £20 including lunch

The Victoria Cross Memorial Trail takes place on Saturday and covers five miles in four hours.

The Victoria Cross Memorial Trail was created to commemorate the life of Allan Leonard Lewis VC. This humble yet brave man performed extraordinary acts of courage in the closing weeks of the Great War and was killed on the 21st September 1918. The Victoria cross was presented to his parents at Buckingham Palace in 1919 by HM King George V.

This circular trail follows a route which links the significant locations within the parishes of Whitney on Wye and Brilley, where Allan Lewis, lived, worked, and played. The cost if £5

A Taster - 6 Great Walks and a Pub of the Year will also take place on Saturday, September 20 and is an easy walk of two and a half miles

It is a circular walk of Kington that gives an introduction to the Six Great Walks Around Kington Challenge, enabling you to find three of the twelve clippers to punch your card. There will also be an option to stop for a lunch time drink in The Olde Tavern, Herefordshire Camra’s Pub of the Year 2024. The rest of the Challenge can be completed in your own time after the festival.

The cost is £7 including Six Great Walks booklet and the Challenge clipper card.

Also, on Saturday there is the annual eight Peaks and three Peaks Challenges for either runners or walkers. The record time is two hours for the 8 Peaks.

When the walking is done its time to relax with a presentation by Longtown Mountain Rescue Team on Friday, September 19.

It will take place at The Old Picture House on Bridge Street ay 7pm for 7.30pm and the cost if £5

The talk will cover some of the history of the group as well as what they do, how they operate and the equipment that they use. Depending on availability they may also bring along one of their vehicles.

The band "Phil Ram and the Manana Kids" will play at the Burton Hotel on Saturday, September 20 at 8pm.

They are an all original high energy British rock with a prog punk twist and tickets are £10

More information about each walk and event can be found at Kingtonwalks.org