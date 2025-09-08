The cheque presentation to Wales Air Ambulance

The annual event, held every April at the Royal Welsh Showground at Llanelwedd, has supported the lifesaving service since first naming it as charity partner in 2011.

This year’s fundraising included the raffle of “Ffleur”, a crocheted dragon that took 80 hours to make, created by Vicki Gregory from Aberedw and raffled by Rosemary Stowe of Quillies in Rhayader

Another raffle prize, a ‘Propeller’ quilt in the colours of Wales Air Ambulance, was made by Gwynedd crafter Gwenda Taylor in memory of her cousin, paramedic ambulance liaison officer Delwyn Williams. Together with the efforts of a team of crafters known as The Ravelers, the event raised £5,382.30.

Wonderwool Wales organiser Chrissie Menzies said: “We are so pleased to continue supporting such a worthy cause as the Wales Air Ambulance through our fundraising at the show each year.

“It is such a vital service here in Wales. Residents and visitors alike who became seriously unwell or suffer critical injuries really rely on the air ambulance, especially in rural areas like Powys.”

The event has raised more almost £17,000 for the air ambulance since 2014.

Kate Thomas, Regional Fundraising Manager for Powys, said: “Unique fundraisers like this make such a big difference with every pound raised helping save lives.

“Ffleur stole the show, and everyone wanted to win the beautiful Propeller quilt, so thank you to the amazing crafters and donors who helped make the raffle such a success.”

Wonderwool Wales, which attracts thousands of visitors and was named Best Event at the Mid Wales Tourism Awards in 2019/20, will return to the Royal Welsh Showground in April 2026.