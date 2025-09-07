Former holiday camp entertainer from Shrewsbury who appeared in 1980s hit TV comedy show sought by long-lost pals who are reuniting

Peter Roberts was part of a group of entertainers working at Holimarine holiday camp in Burnham-on-Sea back in 1979.

Friend Bill Chapman says the rest of the gang have organised a reunion, but nobody has been able to locate Mr Roberts.

Bill Chapman (front left) with Peter Roberts (front right) and the rest of the gang in 1979

Bill said: “I was the entertainments manager and Peter was the DJ.

“By the end of the season, we were all great friends and we decided to have an adventure and travel around Europe with two other Holimarine mates in an old VW camper van. What a fun time we had.

“A few years later I was at his wedding to a sweet lady called Andrea. I became a TV actor, and got Pete an understudy part in the BBC series the Young Ones.

“Later due to illness and a divorce, I lost contact with him and it's about 35 years since we last saw each other.

“I recently found other mates from the camp and we are arranging to get together on September 23 and would love Peter to join us.”

He said the last he heard Peter was living in Bayston Hill and before that Pete worked at the Shrewsbury sugar beet factory. He was also an accomplished landscape gardener.

“He had a Brummie accent and a great, dry sense of humour. I often look back 46 years ago at our fun times together and laugh out loud,” added Bill.

He said if anybody knows where Peter is they should email Bill at 2bjmproductions@gmail.com.