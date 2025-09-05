Some of the floral exhibits at a previous Beulah Show

It will be held at Aberannell Farm, Beulah by kind permission of M T and J Evans, Hafod Y Garreg.

Judging for some of the classes will start from 10am and the show will be officially opened by Mrs Penelope Bourdillon, the President of the show, at midday.

There will be sheep classes, horse classes, a gymkhana and show jumping, a dog show and in the marquee there will be farm produce, garden produce and flowers with open and local categories, floral art, handicraft, cookery, craft, produce, art, photography and children classes.

A display of vintage and farm machinery will also take place and there will be sheep young handler classes, children’s races, various side stalls, a raffle and trotting races.

Secretary Sam Davies said; “New for 2025 there will be a stock judging competition with entries taken on the day. We hope this year’s show builds on the success of the 2024 Show

“There is keen competition in all the sections of the show, but we have always had an excellent display of high quality and standard of exhibits in the marquee, with the children’s classes well supported in all age groups the record is 446 entries.

“We are extremely thankful to the local primary schools and playgroups who support us with their pupils, and in the sheep section this attracts exhibitors from near and far, the famous Beulah Speckled Face sheep have local breeders juggling showing with stewarding too.

“The Show concludes with the Trotting Races. Beulah Show is extremely grateful to all the exhibitors for competing, the public for their attendance and to their sponsors for their generosity.”

Admission is £8 for adults, £2 for children under 18 and free for youngsters under six.

All enquiries to Sam Davies on 07791 526383