The Hymns is hosting the work of Radnorshire Artists as part of Herefordshire Art Week

Cwm Weeg is a 2½ acre garden set within 24 acres of wildflower meadows and bluebell woodland with stream centred around C15 farmhouse

The National Garden Scheme welcomes applications for projects that foster diversity and/or support people with physical or mental disabilities and that help bring communities together.

Among the 2025 recipients was Presteigne Community Garden see ngs.org.uk/community-garden-grants-2025

Watch a film from NGS Ambassador, garden designer and TV presenter, Danny Clarke describing the importance of community gardens at https://youtu.be/nlPiwRg5VLM?si=KqYpZnCGo_SChK6j

The popularity of the grants means that the scheme has had to slightly change the application process.

Guidelines on eligibility are available allowing all interested groups the opportunity to ask any questions they may have.

Submissions then open on September 15 with only the first 300 accepted for assessment ngs.org.uk/who-we- are/community-garden-grants

Once again, The Hymns is hosting the work of Radnorshire Artists as part of Herefordshire Art Week and will open 11am to 5pm daily between Saturday, September 6 to Sunday, September 14.

A proportion of the accompanying art event proceeds will be donated to the National Garden Scheme as well. The jubilee orchard, tree plantings and honeysuckle and Rosa Rugosa filled hedgerows planted in recent years are maturing nicely; The Hymns, Walton, Presteigne LD8 2RA.

Or visit, or for many revisit, Cwm Weeg, Dolfor, Newtown SY16 4AT, 2 to 5pm on Sunday September 7. A 2½ acre garden set within 24 acres of wildflower meadows and bluebell woodland with stream centred around C15 farmhouse.

It is a formal garden in English landscape tradition with vistas, grottos, sculptures, stumpery, lawns and extensive borders terraced with stone walls. There are also extensive woodland walks along stream with several bridges. Translates older garden vocabulary into an innovative C21 concept.