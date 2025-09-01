Free entry to Mid Wales’ historic landmarks this September with Cadw’s Open Doors

Llanfyllin Workhouse

Newtown Library

Powys Archives

Radnorshire Museum and Memorial Garden, Llandrindod Wells

With Wales enjoying its sunniest spring and summer on record, more people have been encouraged to spend time outdoors and visit their local heritage sites.

Open Doors builds on this momentum, offering free, flexible admission to some of Wales’ most popular monuments - perfect for both planned visits and spontaneous days out while the good weather continues.

Throughout September, visitors can enjoy a range of unique events, guided tours and immersive experiences at more than 200 historic landmarks across Wales.

Some of these locations are opening their doors for the very first time, giving visitors a unique opportunity to explore hidden heritage.

From castles and chapels to Roman forts and Neolithic burial chambers, a huge variety of locations are taking part.

19 of Cadw’s own iconic monuments will open their doors as part of the festival - including Laugharne Castle, Barclodiad-y-Gawres Burial Chamber, and Blaenavon Ironworks.

Some Powys highlights include Llanfyllin Workhouse in Llanfyllin will be open on Sunday, September 7 from 10 until 5pm.

Set in the countryside of the Cain Valley, Llanfyllin is home to the only preserved workhouse built under the New Poor Law of 1834 that is still open to the public to this day.

For Open Doors, a special event will feature a food fair showcasing the finest food and drink from local producers in Wales and the borders, with a wide range of produce available to sample.

Also in Montgomeryshire, Powis Castle and Gardens in Welshpool will be open on Saturday, September 13 from 10am until 5pm.

Set amid lush greenery with sweeping views of the Severn Valley, Powis Castle is adorned with world-class paintings and decorative fabrics spanning the Elizabethan to Edwardian periods.

During Open Doors, visitors can explore both the castle and its magnificent gardens free of charge.

On the same weekend head to Llandrindod Wells where both Powys Archives and the Radnorshire Museum will be open.

Powys Archives will be open from 10am until 1pm.

For Open Doors, visitors are invited to exclusive tours of the archive store, which holds around 100,000 items from historic Montgomeryshire, Radnorshire, and Breconshire.

Highlights include Victorian Christmas cards, police charge books, school logbooks, and photographic albums, with some items dating back to the 14th century.

The Radnorshire Museum will be open from 1.30pm until 3.30pm

Housed in the former Carnegie Public Library, it showcases the rich heritage of the county through exhibits on archaeology, palaeontology, natural history, and fine art.

During Open Doors, visitors can book onto guided tours with the curator, who’ll share insights and answer questions about its collections.

Newtown Library will be open on Thursday, September 4, 11, 18 and 25 and Saturday, September 27 from 10am until 4pm.

Newtown Library holds the Local Studies Collection for Montgomeryshire, featuring maps, newspapers, and reference materials.

Throughout September, visitors can explore these resources during weekly open days, with local groups like the Civic Society and Genealogical Society showcasing additional materials.

Funded and organised by Cadw, the Open Doors festival forms part of the wider European Heritage Days celebration, dedicated to showcasing the rich tapestry of cultures across the continent.

In Wales, it opens a gateway for visitors of all ages to step into the past, immerse themselves in the nation’s dynamic heritage, and uncover the compelling stories that have helped shape its identity.

Dr Ffion Reynolds, Cadw’s Senior Heritage Events and Arts Manager, said: “Open Doors offers a brilliant opportunity for people to discover and celebrate the richness and resilience of Wales’ historic architecture, making heritage accessible to all.

“By welcoming visitors free of charge, we’re opening pathways to experience the depth of Welsh history and culture and encouraging each person to help preserve these remarkable locations for future generations.”

Visitors are advised to check the details of each event as ticket requirements vary at each location.

Further details, including a list of all participating locations, a complete schedule of events and ticketing information, are available at https://cadw.gov.wales/visit/whats-on/open-doors-events