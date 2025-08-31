Only Men Aloud Return to Llandrindod Wells for a festive spectacle

Founded in 2000 by the visionary conductor Tim Rhys-Evans MBE, Only Men Aloud was created to rejuvenate the Welsh male choral tradition with a fresh, dynamic approach.

Over the past 25 years, the group has captivated audiences across the globe with its genre-spanning repertoire—from classical and opera to pop, musical theatre, and traditional Welsh hymns.

Their meteoric rise began in 2008 when they won the BBC talent competition Last Choir Standing, earning national acclaim and a multi-album deal with Universal Records. Just two years later, they clinched the Classical Brit Award for Best Album, cementing their place among the UK’s premier vocal ensembles.

This year marks a milestone for the group as they celebrate their 25th anniversary with a packed schedule of performances and recordings, including an intimate performance at Llandrindod's theatre, The Albert Hall, on Friday, November 28.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering them for the first time, A Merry Little Christmas is sure to be an unforgettable evening of music, warmth, and Welsh charm.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly for this one-night-only event, and a VIP upgrade is available which allows you to attend the Sound Check and a photo opportunity with Only Men Aloud.

Tickets are £29.50 + fees or £55 for VIP reserved seats. Under 16’s must be accompanied by an Adult

