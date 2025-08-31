The performance will take place at the Wyeside Arts Centre in Builth Wells on Sunday, September 14 at 3pm.

Pianist Sirwan Hariri presents a captivating journey from the refined elegance of late Classicism to the rich emotional depths of Romanticism.

The afternoon's programme features works by Beethoven, whose bold innovations laid the groundwork for Romantic expression; Liszt, the virtuosic poet of the piano; Chopin, with his lyrical intimacy and harmonic nuance; and Schubert, whose poignant melodies and dramatic contrasts reveal the soul of Romanticism. Hariri’s interpretation offers a dynamic exploration of passion, introspection, and transcendence—hallmarks of this golden era in piano literature.

Tickets are £16 in advance and £18 on the day and all tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee.

They can be booked online at wyeside.ticketsolve.com, by calling 01982 552555 or by emailing boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk

For further information on this and other shows visit www.wyeside.co.uk