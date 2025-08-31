A beetle drive evening is returning to a Kington parish hall

A beetle drive will be held at St Mary’s Parish Hall in Kington on the first Tuesday of every month, starting on September 2 at 7pm.

There will be good prizes and it promises to be an evening of fun for all.

Beetle is a British party game in which one draws a beetle in parts.

The game may be played solely with pen, paper and a dice or using a commercial game set, some of which contain custom scorepads and dice and others which contain pieces which snap together to make a beetle/bug

Admission is £5 to include light refreshments and a strip of raffle tickets – more can be purchased.