‘Hiraeth’, a special concert will be performed at a Rhayader venue

Toby Hay

Daniel Morden

Using specially composed music, Welsh history, traditional stories and poetry, Daniel Morden and guitarist Toby Hay explore that most elusive of states, hiraeth.

In doing so, they raise universal issues of displacement and dispossession.

Hiraeth especially in the context of Wales or Welsh culture means a deep longing for something, especially one's home.

The show will take place at the Willow Globe in Llanwrthwl on Thursday, September 11 from 7pm until 8.30pm.

This is a unique opportunity to see this new duo collaborate for the first time as they develop new work together.

Daniel Morden, described as “One of the UK’s finest storytellers” — BBC Radio 3, and Toby Hay, “One of the finest guitarists of his generation.” — Folk Radio, are performing the first of three special ‘work in progress’ shows at the Willow Globe.

This collaboration is supported through the Arts Council Wales Create fund.

Tickets are £6 for adults and £4 for under 16’s and they are available by calling 01597 811487, email info@shakespearelink.org.uk or visit www.shakespearelink.org.uk/ticket-office/p/hiraeth