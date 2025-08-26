The events will take place in The Hymns in the village of Walton, near Kington.

From Sunday, September 6 to Sunday, September 14 events will take place daily from 11am to 5pm.

A free to enter exhibition will go ahead each day where art pieces will be up for sale.

Artists exhibiting include Deb Bunker (Watercolour, Oil, Acrylic), James Burnett-Stuart (Pottery), Jane, Bisby, (Pottery), Jason Braham (Pottery), Julienne Braham (Oil, Acrylic), Laura Rowlatt (Basketry), Lottie O'Leary (Stone Carving), Lucy Burden (Oil, Acrylic), Maggie Davis (Mixed Media), Meyrick Ames (Woodturning), Rory Nugent (Oil), Sally Hamer (Pottery, Ceramic, Oil), Shelagh Popham (Oil), Susan Edwards (Oil), Tinka Veldhuis (Woodturning).

Teas, light lunches and general refreshments will be available.

Daily Garden Entry as part of the National Garden Scheme which raises money for NGS Nursing and cancer related charities and the Radnorshire Wildlife Trust, is available for £6. The gardens are open from 11am until 5pm daily.

A Radnorshire Wildlife Trust talk by Tom Bullough will take place on Saturday, September 6, from 5pm to 8pm. It will cost £8 and is in aid of Radnorshire Wildlife Trust.

An art workshop costing £50 per person led by Deb L Bunker in collaboration with Herefordshire Creative Breaks will take place on Tuesday, September 9 and Saturday, September 13 from 11am to 4.30pm.

On Tuesday, September 9, it will be a ‘Nature Table Themed Workshop in Watercolour’ Explore the natural world via the medium of watercolour in this full day nature table inspired workshop.

Everyone will create a concertina style booklet from their studies in watercolour using natural objects found on site and from the artists’ collection.

On Saturday, September 13 the theme will be ‘The Radnorshire Landscape in Watercolour’ : It will be a full day of landscape in watercolour using the beautiful Radnor countryside as our inspiration.

Each course is £50 per person, starting at 11am.

Refreshments and lunch available for purchase separately.

Deb L Bunker is an experienced tutor with a career as a professional artist and wildlife illustrator. She leads regular watercolour classes locally, and is the watercolour tutor for Herefordshire Creative Breaks.

The Herefordshire Art Week exhibition is free, details are at https://h-art.org.uk/explore/venue/radnorshire-artists-hymns

The art classes are £50 per capita, details are at https://www.radnorshireartists.com/workshops.html

For more information on the garden visit, go to https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/34145/the-hymns

Details of the talk by Tom Bullough are at https://www.radnorshireartists.com/gathering.html

For more details, and to book, please visit www.radnorshireartists.com or just turn up and pay on the door for the events and garden visit.