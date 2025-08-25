Bridget Jones – Mad About The Boy will be shown at a Knighton venue next month

Bridget Jones navigates life as a widow and single mum with the help of her family, friends, and former lover, Daniel.

Back to work and on the apps, she's pursued by a younger man and maybe - just maybe - her son's science teacher.

The 15 rated comedy, drama and romance will be screened at Knighton Community Centre on Friday, September 12 at 7.30pm

Tickets are £6 and to book a ticket or for more information call 07964 023841

Sign up to your free Mid Wales newsletter for a daily update direct to your inbox. Visit shropshirestar.com/newsletters.