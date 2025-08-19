The fun day took place on the Groe on Sunday and some of the many highlights included donkeys, pop up pizza and bouncy castle and inflatables

Organised by Builth Wells Town Council it was packed full of attractions and entertainment for all the family.

Everyone enjoyed the unseasonal snow on a summer's day in Builth Wells

All aboard the fun day bus which took people for a ride around the town

One of the goats who was at the fun day for visitors to see

Some of the farm machinery on show at the fun day

There were a range of inflatables and games to keep youngsters happy all day

It included a variety of games, stalls, and some farm animals and some farming and other machinery. There were also rides around the town, face painting and lots more.

The town’s sports clubs as well as Builth Rotary Club, Dyfed Powys Police and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended after being at previous events to help out and promote their groups.

There were ice creams and pizzas to purchase and entry was free with free access to all the activities.

The Builth Wells Town Council Fun Day was a terrific success, with a great turn out and a brilliant atmosphere.

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond said: “There was such positivity on the day, with children, family and friends enjoying the vibrant entertainment on display.

“Events like this, together with the Builth Fest, Builth Bike Bash and the Town Councils Christmas Grotto and lights display, reinforce our strong community bonds and give us a chance to celebrate what makes our town so very special.

“However, no event of this scale could happen without immense dedication and hard work.

“I want to give my thanks to the Councillors on the Town Councils Events Group, whose tireless work made the event possible. In addition, I also have to give my heartfelt thanks to all our other Councillors and volunteers who work so hard to help towards the success of the day.

“The event could not obviously not go ahead without the participation and commitment of the companies, organisations and clubs who provide the entertainment and food services. I am really grateful for what they do.

“The Town Council is already looking to see how we can develop the event further in the future, intending to keep the entertainment free whilst increasing the scope of the fun.”

It was the sixth time the council has held the event, their fun days in 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 were huge successes. But Covid restrictions put a stop to plans for 2020.