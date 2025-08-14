1980s pop legend Nik Kershaw announces new tour including dates in Walsall, Dudley, Stafford and Birmingham

The shows coincide with the launch of his new book which tells the stories behind every song from his nine studio albums.

Nik will be appearing at Walsall Arena on October 18, Dudley Town Hall on October 19 and Birmingham Town Hall on November 21. He will also be at Stafford Gatehouse on October 1.

It’s been more than 40 years since Nik first exploded onto the UK pop scene as a chart-topping solo artist.

A string of global hits – including ‘Wouldn’t it Be Good’, ‘The Riddle’ and ‘I Won’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ – saw him spend an astonishing 62 weeks on the UK singles chart through 1984 and 1985.

Nik performing on stage

He also performed a memorable set at the iconic Live Aid concert at Wembley in front of an estimated global audience of 1.9 billion.

But it’s not just as a solo artist that Nik has enjoyed global success – he’s also written and produced best-selling songs for a string of top artists including Elton John, Sya, Gary Barlow, Ronan Keating, Lulu, Bonnie Tyler, and many more.

He wrote the Chesney Hawkes smash ‘The One And Only’, which spent five weeks at number one in 1991 and cracked the top 10 in the USA.

The new book – ‘Musings and Lyrics (The Inane Ramblings of a Grateful Idiot)’ - also includes a first-ever vinyl release of his celebrated Songs From The Shelf series, which has been gaining a growing fanbase online.

The vinyl is exclusively available on the Superluxe format, which also includes a photobook with never-before-seen pictures. A Luxe version of the book is also available with a limited-edition CD instead.

Nik is going back on the road

“I’m very much looking forward to these solo shows, which are in some brilliantly intimate venues – giving me a chance to share songs, stories and have a Q&A session with the audience too," says Nik.

The show, and the book, focuses very much on the lyrics and creative processes behind the many songs Nik has created during his career.

“All opinions, inane musings, unhinged rants and incoherent ramblings are mine and mine alone!” he adds.

Tickets to Nik’s show are available here or order his new book at www.awaywithmedia.com/buy-books/entertainment