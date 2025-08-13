Richard Studer's artwork

Now in its 8th year, Open Studios Presteigne promises once more to be a fascinating aspect of this year’s Presteigne Music Festival and a must to visit.

Over the years, Presteigne has become a magnet for artists and makers of all kinds, and many of them will be opening their doors to the public or getting together in small exhibition spaces.

Open Studios Presteigne takes place this year from August 22 until 25 from 11am until 5pm.

This year, as well as a large number of private studios and workshops based in and around the town, a contingent of artists and makers from nearby Brampton Bryan will be taking over the newly refurbished Youth Centre, and there will also be exhibitors at the Judges’ Lodging Museum - well worth a visit to) - adding even greater variety to this ever-growing event.

Painting, photography, furniture, sculpture, print-making, glassware, jewellery, ceramics, weaving and more – it’s all here – so take this opportunity to visit as many as possible.

So far there are well over 55 participants, so there is no shortage of skilled artwork to see.

Many of the visitors to the music festival use the breaks between concerts to wander round this gem of a border town, calling in at studios and temporary galleries, having refreshments in the many cafes and pubs, and taking in the relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

As well as established artists in all media, there are many new faces too – making this a fascinating weekend both visually and aurally!

A brochure and map is now available around town, and it can be seen on Instagram and Facebook too - start following @presteigneopenstudios so that you don’t miss out.