This August Bank Holiday Shrewsbury Prison is offering the chance for people to immerse themselves in the gripping history of crime and punishment at its Living History Days event.

The event takes place from 10am to 5pm on August 25.

Visitors will be able to step inside the imposing prison walls and uncover how life behind bars evolved from the Georgian era to modern times.

As people wander through the Shrewsbury prison, engaging information boards and live storytelling will bring the past vividly to life.

During the educational and immersive event visitors will learn about crimes committed through the centuries, punishments and daily routines, as well as uncovering the chilling tales of execution.

People will be sure to leave with a newfound understanding of what prison life was really like.

While visitors can watch live demonstrations of hard labour, they will also be able to try their hand at Oakum Picking, a gruelling prison task from the past.

Other aspects of the event will provide the chance to uncover more about who the Suffragettes were, why they were imprisoned and the punishments they faced for fighting for women’s rights.

Inmate Pass and Officer Pass Holders can attend the event for free by logging onto their account, and booking free Living History Days tickets in advance.

To book tickets visit the website.