The popular shearing competitions at Pantydwr Show in 2024

The programme cover for this year's Pantydwr Show

A Radnorshire community will be celebrating its 87th agricultural show on Saturday, August 16

Pant-y-Dwr and District Show promises there will be something at the event for everyone.

It will be held on Pencraig Fields and at Pant-y-dwr Community Hall by kind permission of Ms B L Meredith, Mrs A Everton and Mr H Powell.

The show will be opened at 12.45pm by the Show Presidents, this year Mrs Neva Price and Ms Tracey Price.

Attractions at this year’s show include an assault course, bouncy castle rodeo bull, face painting, vintage classes, a trailer competition on field and Play Radnor will be attending between 1.30 and 2.30 with activities and entertainment for the children.

There will also be an art exhibition in the meeting room at the Hall, various stalls attending with hopefully something for everyone and there will be the usual classes in the hall, horses and new novelty classes in the dog show.

The very popular shearing and speed shearing will start at 4pm.

There will be horse and pony classes with ridden and in hand classes, a dog show, sheep classes, a baby show, dress show, and children classes.

In the horticultural sections there will be flower arranging competitions, a children’s section, cookery, preserves, farm produce and a children’s cookery section.

There will also be competitions for photography, needlework and craft, woodwork.

Youngsters will be able to take part in children’s sports and craft classes and a grand raffle draw will take place.

A selection of refreshments will be available from Slice of Radnor and on the field.

The show committee wishes to thank all judges, stewards and helpers for their support in ensuring the show continues yearly.

They also thank the sponsors, vice president and anyone who places an advert in the show schedule, also lastly to St Harmon Council who have funded the bouncy castle\assault course for use at the show.

Admission is £5 for adults and £2 for schoolchildren and St John Ambulance will be in attendance.