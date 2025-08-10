It tells the true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose playful, psychedelic pictures transformed the public's perception of cats forever.

Set in the early 1900s, the audience follows Wain as he seeks to unlock the "electrical" mysteries of the world and, in so doing, to better understand his own life and the profound love he shared with his wife Emily Richardson (Claire Foy).

It will be screened at The Old Picture House in Kington at 7.30pm on Saturday, August 30.

The film will run for 111 minutes and there will be an interval.

Tickets are £6.50 and they can be booked by calling 07855 254590