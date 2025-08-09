National Lottery tickets: £5.6M worth left unclaimed in UK - including £1,000,000 West Midlands win

There are currently three winning National Lottery tickets unclaimed in the UK - including a £1,000,000 winning Birmingham entry.

The National Lottery publishes a list of tickets which have not been claimed, or validated and paid, to their website.

£5.6M in unclaimed National Lottery tickets, including £1M West Midlands win.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm the winning claim.

How long do National Lottery winners get to claim their prize?

The National Lottery says all draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days after the draw - unless you follow the procedure which allows you to claim within 7 days after the end of the claim period (check out the relevant rules for more information).

Where do National Lottery winnings go if they’re not claimed?

On their website, the National Lottery writes: “We hope a lucky player comes forward in time but if a valid claim is not received within 180 days (around 6 months) of the draw date, the prize and any interest earned on it will go to benefit National Lottery Projects across the UK.”

Unclaimed National Lottery tickets - locations and numbers

£1,000,000.00 - Liverpool

This EuroMillions entry was bought in Liverpool.

It was drawn on February 14 2025, and the winning numbers are 04, 14, 31, 36, 38 and Lucky Stars 03 and 10.

The last day to claim is August 13 2025.

£1,000,000.00 - Birmingham

This Lotto entry was bought in Birmingham.

It was drawn on May 24 2025, and the winning numbers are 9, 12, 13, 26, 38, 40 and Bonus 4.

The last day to claim is November 20 2025.

£3,613,887.00 - Council District of Fife

This EuroMillions entry was bought in the Council District of Fife.

It was drawn on June 13 2025, and the winning numbers are 2, 28, 40, 43, 45 and Lucky Stars 3 and 7.

The last day to claim is December 10 2025.