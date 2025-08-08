Shrewsbury Live is taking place at the West Midlands Showground on Sunday, August 10, featuring a host of main arena acts, live music, funfair and vintage vehicle display.

There will also be a river taxi service from Frankwell provided by Sabrina Tours to help visitors avoid traffic jams at the showground.

Shrewsbury Live was launched in 2019 and attracts thousands of visitors each year.

Monster trucks will be among the entertainment at Shrewsbury Live this Sunday, August 10. The event will be held at the West Mid Showground. Picture: Russell Davies Photography

Ian Bebbington, chief executive of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, said the aim of the event was to provide fun for all the family at a reasonable price.

He said: “We are delighted with the line-up for Shrewsbury Live 2025, headlined by the Big Pete and Grim Reaper Monster Truck Show, who always attract a big crowd.

“The main ring will also be lit up by the Boldog Lings Acrobatic Motor Bike Show, and the amazing Vander Brothers who perform spectacular stunts on a giant space wheel which really needs to be seen to be believed.

“Then we have the more sedate sights and sounds of the Steve Longton Sheep Dog Show, which is great fun, as well as the incredible stunts of the Pedal Power versus Parkour Show.

“Add some fantastic live music from the likes of Shropshire’s very own Andy O’Brien and a singing nun and you really do have something for everyone!”

Gates will open at 9.30am on Sunday August 10, with plenty of free car parking on the DMOS People West Mid Showground.

Tickets for Shrewsbury Live are available from tickets.westmidshowground.co.uk/events/1336/shrewsbury-live

The Severn Shuttle will be available to ferry visitors to and from the Shrewsbury Live event at the West Mid Showground. Sabrina Tours are providing the service, which sets off from Frankwell

The Severn Shuttle boat service will be running from 10am to 1pm and 1.30pm to 5.30pm.

Dilwyn Jones, owner of Sabrina Tours Ltd, said: “It’s great to be back running the Severn Shuttle at the West Mid Showground again. We see so many excited and happy people when we are shuttling across the river, we can’t wait to see everyone going to the Shrewsbury Live event.”

To get to the pick up point near Mount House, the birthplace of Charles Darwin, head up Drinkwater Street off Frankwell island and then take the steps down to the river.

Tickets can be bought on the day for £3.50 return (cash only) or pre-booked online for £2.99 return at sabrinaboat.co.uk/tickets/severn-shuttle-tickets