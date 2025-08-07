Llanddewi Show and Sports Day will be held on Saturday, August 9

Some of the entries at last year's show

Some winning entries and prizes from last year's Llanddewi Show

Llanddewi Show and Sports Day organisers are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to this year’s event, tomorrow (Saturday, August 9).

It will take place on Saturday, August 9 at Llanddewi Parish Hall and Llanddewi Ddole by kind permission of the Pugh family.

The horse and pony show will include ridden classes, in hand classes, a working hunter competition and show jumping.

The sheep show returns plus a popular speed shearing competition from 5pm, with classes for juniors, intermediates, senior and open classes.

Staying with the animals, the dog show will have pedigree, non-pedigree and fun classes.

There will be a vintage display of tractors, tools and implements, a barbecue and a bar.

There will also be a children's fancy dress competition and there will be various sideshows, a bouncy castle, ice cream van, sweets, burgers and drinks, on the field for everyone’s enjoyment.

The main attractions this year will include Wye Valley Carvers, Steve’s Ferret Racing, the tug of war from 4pm onwards and the Llanddewi Sheep Spectacular – the speed shearing competition with entries from 5pm and the competition from 6pm.

The Parish Hall will once again host the wonderful array of craft, cookery, horticulture, children's craft and much more. There will be a chance to design the programme cover or a poster for next year’s show and Llanddewi’s Christmas card.

In the cookery section there will be a men’s only section, and there will also be a floral display section, needlework and woodwork and the annual prize draw will have lots of prizes.

An after-show party with music from DJ Ryder will also include a licensed bar from 6pm, with the entertainment commencing at 8.30pm.

Admission is £4 for adults, and £1 for under 16’s.

Throughout the week preceding the show a number of annual events have been staged including a car treasure hunt, the selection of a show ambassador at a children's disco, the annual quiz night and a tippit night.