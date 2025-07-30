It will take place on Sunday, August 3 starting at 12 noon when it will be officially opened by Presteigne and Norton Mayor Councillor Debbie Edwards.

The popular event will take place at Watkins Field, Offa’s Green, by kind permission of Roger Watkins and there will be plenty of activities and entertainment for all the family.

There will be lots of attractions and stalls including Birds of Prey and a falconry display, horse, pony and dog shows, a grand marquee for the horticultural, cookery, home grown produce, handicrafts, floral art and children’s classes.

There will also be a display of vintage tractors and vehicles, children’s games, face painting, welly wanging, hobby horse fun with hobby horses lovingly hand-crafted by David Rusher and a car boot sale.

A wide range of refreshments will be available including burgers, pizza, a hog roast, ice cream, a tea tent and a bar.

Entry is £3 and free for children under 16.

For further information contact Chris Price on (01544) 267898.