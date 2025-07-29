This was presented to representatives of The Charles Renton Cancer Unit at Hereford Hospital. Those performing were, Radnor YFC Choir, Rhayader and District Male Voice Choir, soloists Rhian Hughes of Llaithddu, and Nia Thomas of Dolau.

This exceptionally well organised event proved extremely popular, creating the necessity to open an overflow parking area.

The organisers would like to thank those who took part in the concert, and also the large audience who supported this very worthwhile cause.