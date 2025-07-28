A Llandrindod Wells venue is holding a VJ Day family tea party this weekend

VJ Day party at the Royal British Legion in Llandrindod Wells on Sunday

The party will take place at the Royal British Legion Club in Llandrindod Wells on Sunday, August 3 from 2pm until 4pm.

There will be music, games and food and 1940’s fancy dress is optional. Everyone is welcome to attend the party.

The bar will also be open and the venue is dog friendly.

Entry is free but those intending to go along should contact the legion and reserve a place by messaging the legion’s Facebook page or by calling 01597 822558.

Nationally members of the public are encouraged to participate in the two-minute silence on Friday, August 15 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

A Service of Remembrance will honour and remember those who fought and died during the Second World War in the Far East at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, which will be broadcast live on BBC1 from midday.

It will host a spectacular tribute to veterans involving 400 members of the Armed Forces, the Red Arrows and historic aircraft from The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

This follows four days of events in May to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which marked the end of the Second World War in Europe.

However, at that time 80 years ago, thousands of British and Commonwealth military personnel continued to fight Japanese forces in Asia and the Pacific for a further three months when Victory over Japan (VJ Day) was declared on 15 August 1945, following Imperial Japan’s surrender to Allied Forces.

Alongside British Armed Forces, hundreds of thousands of people served in the Far East from countries including pre-partition India, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Nepal and from African nations.