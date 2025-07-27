Nestled in the picturesque gardens of Huntington Court, the residence of William and Fiona Shone, the fete was a testament to the community.

The event was made even more memorable with the lively performance of the band Guilty As Charged, and the sight of everyone dancing and singing along was a true reflection of our community spirit.

This year, the fete was opened by Peter Kelly, a long-time village resident and church warden, who was presented with two posies of flowers by River and Forrest, the grandchildren of fellow residents Pippa and Mike Lloyd.

Peter is an active member of the village community and is the organiser of another popular Huntington event – The Chase, an annual 11k race with participants including runners, walkers, riders and cyclists.

The funds raised demonstrate the community’s generosity and will be crucial in maintaining Huntington’s churches, Newtown Chapel and Huntington Village Hall.

This year, the funds will also support the Patient Participation Group (PPG) of Kington Medical Practice.

The PPG is currently collecting funds to buy a blood-testing centrifuge machine.

This machine will transform local healthcare by enabling blood tests to be performed at the surgery, greatly speeding up diagnoses for local patients.

The organisers are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from everyone involved and all those who attended.

A spokesperson for Huntington Fete said: “Your contributions, whether big or small, have made a significant difference. Your support is what makes our community events so special.”