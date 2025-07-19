The Best Family Entertainment This Summer. "Mary Poppins" flies into the Birmingham Hippodrome!

Generations have adored the story and identified with the characters in “Mary Poppins” and in true Sir Cameron Mackintosh style he has allowed us to relive our childhood memories in this incredible theatrical experience.

True Mary Poppins aficionados will note that this version is also much closer to the original novel written by P L Travers, who I understand clashed with Walt Disney on several occasions when he set out to produce the 1964 film starring Julie Andrews in the title role.

The casting of the show is nothing short of sublime. Australian musical theatre star, Stefanie Jones gives a spellbinding performance as Mary, with every tiny detail of the character a triumph. When she is on stage it is impossible to take your eyes off her and to coin a phrase, she is “practically perfect in every way.”

Her crystal clear vocal performance is outstanding and her movements and stage presence are astounding. I don’t know about “practically perfect; she is completely perfect!”

The "Practically Perfect" nanny.

Fellow Aussie, Jack Chambers as Bert is equally as mesmerising with his cheeky personality, stunning dance technique and subtle, but effective connection with the audience. He lights up every scene and again, offers an unforgettable vocal performance.

Jack Chambers in full flight as "Bert."

This show offers the opportunity for some excellent small character, comedy roles and Rosemary Ashe as the long-suffering servants Mrs Brill and Ruairidh McDonald as Robertson Ay are perfect examples of superb comedy actors, both in the delivery of their lines and their physical comedic skills.

The show offers the opportunity for some outstanding comedy performances.

A special mention must go to youngsters Olive Harrison and Oliver Benson as the children, Jane and Michael Banks. Just how children become so talented so young is a complete mystery to me. These are huge roles within the show and yet they sailed through the show, singing, dancing and interacting with the adult actors with ease. Simply incredible performances.

It was also lovely to see a huge star of the seventies, Pattie Boulaye appearing as the Bird Women, and delivering another best-loved song, “Feed the Birds” with such warmth and emotion.

Patti Boulaye sings a Mary Poppins classic tune, "Feed The Birds."

All the favourite tunes are there, including “Let’s Go Fly a Kite”, “Jolly Holiday” “A Spoonful of Sugar” and “Chim Chim Cher-ee” which resulted in an atmosphere of childlike delight in the audience, as young and old alike sang the tunes in their heads. Add to Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman’s original score, a stunning selection of new songs and additional music by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe and you have the ideal musical.

Besides everything I have already said, there were two incredible highlights of the night, the first being the incomparable “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” which offers choreography of a standard rarely seen. With the whole company on stage executing moves to each of the letters of the word at break-neck speed and with pinpoint precision, it is a spectacle to say the least.

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!”

The second major highlight is of course the chimney sweeps’ song and dance, “Step in Time”, which is the perfect example of how a production number starts small and builds into a phenomenal, unforgettable routine which will stay with you forever. The hard-working, talented ensemble excel in every number, but this one in particular.

I cannot bring myself to spoil the fun, you need to see Jack Chambers’ exploits for yourself, but suffice to say, he performs a trick the likes of which has never been seen on stage before. You have to go and see it! Although I knew what was coming, I still gasped and my companion’s mouth dropped wide open! That moment is worth the price of a ticket alone.

The direction courtesy of Richard Eyre and his team of assistant and resident directors for the tour is fast, furious and seamless, but still retaining the time for passion and emotion, while the master of choreography, Sir Matthew Bourne together with co-choreographer Stephen Mear, has again delivered on every level with totally unique ideas and quirky dance arrangements. It is hard to put into words just how excellent the movement in this show is.

The scenery is a visual delight and moves, opens and rotates so smoothly that you don’t even notice the scene changes, while the lighting is very natural and atmospheric and the costumes vibrant and unusual.

Finally, no musical is complete without an outstanding orchestra and Musical Director Isaac McCullough and his team should be applauded for yet another excellent performance. Their delivery of the music soared across the auditorium and gave me goose bumps. Thank you sir.

The "Mary Poppins" Company

With its morale theme and message that "Anything Can Happen If You Let It” “Mary Poppins at the Birmingham Hippodrome is surely the very best in family entertainment this summer, in fact is it simply “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!”

It’s five gingerbread stars from me and I would give it ten if I could!

Runs until August 23. For tickets, visit www.birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0121 689 3000.