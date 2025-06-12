Amateur Performers Celebrate the 40 Year Anniversary of the Mighty "Les Miserables, Let the People Sing" with a Five Star Performance!

Here in the Midlands, Birmingham and Midland Operatic Society, Bilston Operatic Company, Bournville Musical Theatre Company and West Bromwich Operatic Society have collaborated to take part in what will no doubt be the chance of a lifetime.

Surprisingly, the opening of “Les Miserables” at The Barbican in 1985 received luke-warm reviews, but it was not long before common sense prevailed, and this resplendent piece of musical theatre became one of the most celebrated, emotional shows ever created.

Victor Hugo’s sweeping storyline and multifarious characters provide a complex yet compelling plot. France in 1815, and the poverty-stricken and starving Jean Valjean steals a loaf of bread to feed his sister’s dying child and is subsequently arrested and jailed. Breaking his parole, he is constantly pursued by the sadistic police inspector Javert, who will stop at nothing to recapture the man he considers to be a criminal and bring him to justice.

Later as a self-made man, Jean Valjean rescues the child of a dying woman, adopts her as his daughter and devotes his life to her happiness and keeping the promise he made to her mother. Yet the shadow of Javert looms large. Thus, a tale of honour, fear, righteousness, and love unfolds.

The question is though, is this amateur production comparable to the professional productions running across the world?

No of course not, and it shouldn’t be compared, because although these are hard-working, talented amateur performers, they are not paid professionals and not all of them have received the specific training and skills to perform at that level. That said though, the hard work and dedication this combined company has put in during the last seven months of rehearsal is evident and has certainly paid off, as the show is superb.

Alain Boublil, Jean-Marc Natel and Claude-Jean Schonberg’s music and lyrics are no mean feat to perform, and each member of the cast has put their heart and soul into this production, resulting in the best vocal performances amateurs can achieve.

It takes exceptional stamina to cope with a sung-through version of this intense period in French history and Wil Neale as Jean Valjean lives his role to the full, offering an excellent dramatic performance and creating stand-out moments in the show with his renditions of “Valjean’s Soliloquy" and of course the unforgettable “Bring Him Home”, which resulted in a pindrop moment in the audience, followed by unprecedented applause.

Wil Neale as Jean Valjean

Robbie Love is suitably menacing as the relentless Javert, offering a memorable recitation of one of the show's best-loved male solos, “Stars” and then an outstanding dramatic performance in the scene which depicts his eventual demise.

Robbie Love as Javert sings "Stars."

Luke Griffiths every inch the handsome hero, Marius, and his beautiful tenor voice rang out clear and concise in his solo, “Empty Chairs and Empty Tables” which is yet another highlight.

Ben Evans from Wolverhampton is perfectly cast in the role of Enjolas, offering a powerful portrayal of the determined young student hell bent on fighting the enemy, and led the male ensemble with ease.

Tim Jones from Willenhall has captured the vulgar comedy of the repulsive Innkeeper, Thenardier, to a tee, with grovelling movements and a gravelly vocal performance which creates the cringeworthy nature of the character perfectly.

Time Jones as the repulsive Thenardier!

The ladies are not to be outdone either. The female performance of the night for me was Sophie Grogan as Madame Thenardier. She is buxom and hilarious, yet equally as loathsome as her husband, perfectly creating this repugnant character and again, offered an excellent vocal performance. The pair are definitely the comedy element of the show and together lightened the mood, and brought a much needed sigh of relief at every entrance.

The bawdy, raucous number, “Master of the House” is always an eagerly awaited moment in “Les Miserables” and this version was no exception.

Sophie Grogan as Madame Thenardier

There is a heart-wrenching performance from Annabel Pilcher as Fantine, while the crystal clear classic soprano voice of Ismay Dudzinski-Grubb completely lit up the auditorium as she portrayed the sweet innocent role of Cosette.

Beth Dickson captured the contrasting tomboyish and romantic sides of the character Eponine perfectly and her version of one of the best-loved songs “On My Own” was rewarded with the audience reaction it well deserved.

Stars of the future, Jaron Lewis-Hayes as Gavroche, Polly Lewis-Gvozdenovic as Little Cossette and Florence Hickman as the Young Eponine were all delightful in their roles, but a particular mention must go to Jaron whose portrayal of extremely distressing and adult drama his role demands was simply outstanding. Well done young man!

Jaron Lewis-Haynes as Gavroche.

A strong ensemble of carefully chosen performers are cleverly choreographed to create the dark and dismal atmosphere of the 1800’s and are of course the backbone of the piece, all playing small, individual roles throughout the show.

It is obvious that no expense has been spared on the scenery, props and lighting, as every scene is very natural and atmospheric and of course the infamous barricade dominates in Act Two.

The costumes are authentic but it is a shame the cast had not completely committed to the grime and dirt associated with the period. Maybe it was just not visible from the audience, and so more is more ladies and gentlemen!

The battle at the barricade.

Stephen Duckham’s direction is sharp and slick and the movement within the show is organic rather than strictly choreographed, which seemed to suit this particular cast.

The hard work by Musical Director David Easto was evident as he had perfected the timing, light and shade and musical technical elements of the show very well.

In conclusion, “Les Miserables, Let the People Sing” is a valiant effort to produce the very best amateur version of this iconic musical and the production team and cast alike should be proud of their achievements.

Let’s hope that the opportunity for amateurs to perform “Les Miserables, Let the People Sing” comes along again in the future, offering every company the chance to experience the complexity and challenges of this unique and very special show.

This is the pinnacle of amateur theatre and should be respected as such.

Runs until Saturday, visit atgtickets.com or bmosmusicals.org to book tickets.