Meet the Shrewsbury music producer and composer who can play nine instruments

He works as a creative music producer and composer and also teaches students to play a number of different instruments as well as performing in a Motown, disco and soul band in his spare time.

His love of music started from a young age. “I was exposed to a lot of music when I was a kid,” says Andy, who lives in Shrewsbury.

Andy works with artists in his studio as well as remotely

“My mum sang in a choir for years and years and always had Classic FM on in the car on the school run.

“She would try to get me to listen and ask me questions, like, ‘what does this sound make you think of?’.

“I didn’t always enjoy it but it sparked my imagination for what music can do.

“I look back now and think that actually formed my appreciation for music,” he explains.

Andy, who enjoyed performing arts at school and played in bands and ensembles at Shrewsbury Sixth Form, went on to study for a degree in music with the Open University.

He spent time supporting children and young people as a youth worker before becoming a self-employed producer and composer around eight years ago.

“My first studio was almost like a cupboard but that expanded and grew from there,” says Andy.

The first instrument he learned to play was the violin, followed by the saxophone and guitar.

Andy playing the guitar

And since then he has mastered more instruments including the ukulele, piano and mandolin.

“I think it’s nine in total. I just can’t help picking something up and having a go. I had violin and saxophone lessons and taught myself the rest,” says Andy.

He starts each day with an online ‘ear workout’, which is run by SoundGym and is designed to improve crucial listening skills.

“I’ve been training my ears to hear the details in sounds,” says Andy.

In the mornings, he will work on either his own music or his clients’ and the afternoons are usually devoted to teaching his students.

On Friday and Saturday nights, he is often playing the saxophone in the disco, Motown soul covers band, Hot 2 Trot, at venues around the West Midlands, and on Sunday mornings he plays in church.

When the multi-instrumentalist is creating his own music, he enjoys combining live acoustic instruments with electronic elements.

His recent music has electronic, dance and rave influences and his latest track, N.O.M.B, was released last month.

Andy often incorporates ‘found sounds’ into his music, which have included samples of trees, the “crackly hum” of his mother-in-laws freezer and his daughter’s prenatal heartbeat.

“I like being experimental,” says Andy.

Andy has recently released a new track

He believes strongly in the story-telling power of music and the role it can play in helping us to understand the world around us. “Music is a really important part of that, whether it’s conveying the idea through words or creating a musical experience that helps us to experience the world differently,” says Andy, who has an interest in philosophy.

His production work covers many different genres from pop to folk to hip-hop and rap and he offers studio recording, mixing, session instrumental work, song-writing feedback and consultation and remixing.

Andy, who has created music for BBC radio, video games, film, and live performance, will work with artists in his Shrewsbury-based studio and also remotely.

He will often incorporate real instruments as well as virtual instruments in the production process.

Andy in his studio

Among the artists he is currently working with is Shropshire-based folk rock singer songwriter, Josh Lobley.

Recently, he created a soundtrack for a local author, who has published a children’s fantasy story, to use during his visits to local schools.

“He can set the whole atmosphere for a story using the soundtrack I have created,” explains Andy.

With producing, it’s the variety of the job that keeps it interesting and he says there is always something new to learn or a new technique to try.

“It’s something different every time, it could be folk music one day and then pop the next day – that keeps me on my toes.”

For more information, see www.andylowe.co and to hear some of Andy’s music, visit andylowe.bandcamp.com/