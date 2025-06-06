Film Talk: From John Wick to Jurassic World - the biggest movies of summer 2025

​There’s just something about going to the movies in the height of summer that brings back memories of long lazy childhood holidays and the excitement of going into a cinema when it’s bright and boiling, and then walking out after bedtime.

You can see why film studios release their biggest movies of the year just in time for the scorching weather. Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning opened the doors on summer blockbuster season last month, but multiplexes across the land are geared up for a further store of big hitters as the summer sun continues to shine.

Time to kick back and let the flicks provide, ladies and gentlemen – the heat is on…

FROM THE WORLD OFJOHN WICK: BALLERINA

Ballerina

This is the spin-off John Wick fans have been waiting for. Set between the third and fourth chapters in the world of hitman Wick, the hyper-stylised Ballerina sees Knives Out and No Time To Die actress Ana de Armas play dancer and trained assassin Eve Macarro, who is hellbent on avenging her father’s murder. Oscar-winner Anjelica Huston and Deadwood star Ian McShane, along with the suited and booted John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves (The Matrix, Speed), all reprise their roles. It is also Lance Reddick’s final film; the actor played the concierge at the Continental Hotel, a safe haven for assassins, and died in 2023.

Out June 6

28 YEARS LATER

28 Years Later

Almost three decades on from humanity being ravaged by the Rage Virus – a disease scientifically designed for chemical warfare – a community on a remote island have managed to survive. But when scavenger Jamie, played by Bullet Train and Kick-Ass actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and his son, venture onto the mainland, they encounter a world of secrets and terrors they never imagined.

Fans of the original 2002 post-apocalyptic horror movie, 28 Days Later, will be overjoyed to know that director Danny Boyle (Trainspotting) and writer Alex Garland (The Beach), are back together for another instalment. And Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy, whose career sky-rocketed after anchoring 28 Days Later, is executive producing. Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave, In Bruges) also star, and its release is also nicely timed for those left bereft at the end of The Last of Us season 2.

Out June 20

F1

F1

It’s not summer blockbuster season without a high stakes, high octane, high emotion sports movie in the mix, and Brad Pitt (Ocean’s 11, Fight Club) is filling the slot in spectacular fashion with F1. He plays ageing sports car driver Sonny Hayes “the best that never was” who’s living in a van when Ruben, played by a suave Javier Bardem (Skyfall, Eat, Pray, Love), offers him a highly coveted seat in Formula One. The only thing is, Hayes is driving alongside young, up and coming rookie teammate Noah, played by Snowfall actor Damson Idris, and the pair clash from the off. The question is, will they get it together and actually go win something? It’s directed by Joseph Kosinski who made Top Gun: Maverick, and for extra star-studded value, F1 followers can spot the drivers from the Formula One 2023 season, who all appear as themselves, including Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Out June 25

JURASSIC WORLD: REBIRTH

Jurassic World Rebirth

Black Widow and Lost in Translation actress Scarlett Johansson helms the fourth Jurassic World movie, which has a brand new ensemble cast, with no Chris Pratt in sight. A pharmaceutical company has hired Zora (Johansson) and palaeontologist Dr Henry Loomis (a major role for Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey) to track down and capture DNA from the three biggest dinosaurs left. These prehistoric beasts are all to be found on a banned and inhospitable island that housed the original research facility for Jurassic Park.

When the raptors turn up, prepare to be scared as witless as you were when you first saw the 1993 original.

Out July 2

SUPERMAN

Superman

Admittedly, Superman has had a fair few guises and reboots, from Christopher Reeve to Henry Cavill. Now, we have another, this time from the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, James Gunn. It’s the first movie in the new DC Universe reboot, and has David Corensweet (Twisters, House of Cards) donning the red cape and the Clark Kent glasses.

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan takes on the iconic Lois Lane character, while Nicholas Hoult (The Great, X-Men: First Class) goes full on Lex Luther. Plot-wise, very little has been given away so far, but it’s set to revolve around Kent trying to balance normal life with his Kryptonian abilities. The caped dog in the trailer is enough to have us raring to see it.

Out July 11

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

Yes, another Marvel Comics reboot, but this really does look pretty spectacular. The four in question are: Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Narcos) as super stretchy scientific genius Reed Richards, aka, Mister Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby (The Crown, Mission Impossible) as Sue Storm his pregnant wife, the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, Gladiator II) as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and The Bear actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, otherwise known as The Thing.

The family of superhumans must face off against Galactus and Silver Surfer to save a retro-futuristic, 1960s styled Earth, or die trying.

Out July 25

FREAKIER FRIDAY

Remember the 2003 body-swap comedy, Freaky Friday? It’s back for an even freakier sequel. Legendary actresses Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween, Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls, The Parent Trap) reprise their roles, playing mother and daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman, respectively. Anna is now all grown up and a mum herself, and is set to become a step-mum shortly, too. As two families prepare to become blended, the pair discover that perhaps their switcheroo years ago wasn’t a bizarre one-off…

Out August 8

DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE

Is Downton Abbey really, finally coming to an end? After six TV series, five Christmas specials and now three films, the upstairs-downstairs period drama has been with us since 2010, and the Crawley family is reuniting for (allegedly) the last time. Directed by Simon Curtis and written by Julian Fellowes, the majority of the original cast is returning, including Lady Mary, played by Michelle Dockery (The Gentlemen, Godless), Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley (Paddington, Notting Hill), plus Paul Giamatti (Sideways, The Holdovers) and Dominic West (The Wire, The Crown).

The rumour is it will track Mary Crawley’s early years running Downton, and will pay tribute to the late great Dame Maggie Smith, the imperious Dowager Countess of Grantham.

Out September 12