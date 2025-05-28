Beverley Knight Lights Up the City in "Marie and Rosetta." FIVE STARS!

“Marie and Rosetta” is the story of how Sister Rosetta Tharpe, together with her singing partner Marie Knight influenced the birth of rock and roll by taking gospel music and adding Rosetta’s unique electric guitar playing and Marie’s piano skills to create a brand new sound.

Not only that but they performed in nightclubs and bars, which in 1946 Mississippi was frowned upon, yet together the pair bravely set out on a tour of the southern states amid the turmoil of segregation and chauvinism.

The ladies on stage.

The show is set inside a church, complete with a coffin, and as the story unfolds, it becomes apparent that all is not what it seems. You need to pin back your ears to keep up with the southern drawl, but it is worth the effort because the script is very witty, heart-warming and at times, will bring a tear to your eye.

There is clever use of physical drama to create the illusion that the ladies are playing instruments, and the set is simple but effective. The lighting plot is warm and natural, while the hair, make-up and costumes are perfectly authentic for the era.

There was never any doubt that Beverley Knight would shine in this role. In fact she doesn’t shine, she sparkles. Her instantly recognisable vocals, tone and phrasing are incomparable, and her dramatic performance is outstanding, with a unique ability to evoke emotion and awaken thoughts of this difficult period of history.

Beverley Knight brings the house down.

Meanwhile Ntombizodwa Ndlovu as Marie is equally as beguiling in her role of the younger gospel singer, who Rosetta waves her magic wand over to entice her to adapt her church singing style to complement her own.

Ntombizidwa’s vocal performance certainly matches Beverley’s, albeit with a contrasting sound which meant that their voices blend to perfection, and her acapella singing was outstanding. Her dramatic performance was heart-wrenching as we learn of the fate of her young family.

Ntombizodwa Ndlovu as Marie Knight.

The songs are not instantly recognisable, but nevertheless extremely entertaining and included “This Train”, “Rock Me”, “I Want A Tall, Skinny Papa”, and “Peace in the Valley”, and the ladies are backed by a small but exceptional band, led by musical director and guitarist, Shirley Tetteh, who are as much a part of this two-hander as the actresses.

A wonderful guitar solo by Shirley Tetteh

All in all, this is a wonderfully understated, uncomplicated production, but honestly, all it needs are the two perfect voices to create something very special.

Welcome home Beverley, we adore you and Ntombizidwa, you are more than welcome in our city!

There is limited availability on tickets, but grab one if you can because this show is unmissable!

Runs until Saturday. Call 01902 429212 or visit grandtheatre.co.uk to book.